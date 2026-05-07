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Two Indians Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Marijuana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 22:20 IST

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Two Indian passengers have been arrested at Delhi Airport for allegedly smuggling marijuana from Vietnam, with the seized narcotics valued at approximately Rs 9 crore.

Key Points

  • Two Indian passengers were arrested at Delhi Airport for allegedly smuggling marijuana.
  • The passengers arrived from Vietnam and were intercepted at the Green Channel.
  • Approximately 8,957 grams of suspected marijuana, valued at around Rs 8.95 crore, was seized.
  • The seized substance tested positive for marijuana.
  • The passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Customs officers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested two Indian passengers for allegedly smuggling suspected marijuana worth nearly Rs 9 crore from Vietnam, officials said on Thursday.

Marijuana Seizure At Delhi Airport

The passengers arrived from Vietnam on May 5 and were intercepted at the Green Channel "on the basis of profiling", an official statement said.

 

"During the search, a total of 17 packets of assorted ready-to-eat snacks containing green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana were recovered from one black and one green trolley bag," the statement said.

Details Of The Seized Contraband

Officials said the total net weight of the seized substance was 8,957 grams, with its value in the illicit market estimated at around Rs 8.95 crore.

Field testing of the recovered substance "indicated positive results for ganja/marijuana (prima facie)", the statement said.

Arrest Under NDPS Act

Accordingly, both passengers were arrested and the contraband along with packaging material was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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