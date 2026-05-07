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Marijuana Worth Over Rs 24 Crore Seized At Delhi Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 12:37 IST

Indian customs officials at Delhi Airport have seized marijuana worth over Rs 24 crore from passengers arriving from Bangkok, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized over 24 kg of marijuana from passengers arriving from Bangkok.
  • The seized marijuana is estimated to be worth over Rs 24 crore in the illicit market.
  • Three separate cases were registered, involving an Uzbek national and two Indian passengers.
  • The passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • The seizures highlight ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking through Indian airports.

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here have seized suspected marijuana weighing over 24 kg and worth more than Rs 24 crore in three separate cases involving passengers arriving from Bangkok, officials said on Thursday.

Major Marijuana Seizure at Delhi Airport

In the biggest seizure, Customs officials apprehended an Uzbek national arriving from Bangkok on May 4 after acting on specific intelligence, an official statement said.

 

The passenger was off-loaded from the international transit area and subjected to a detailed examination, during which 12 polythene pouches containing suspected marijuana were recovered from a sea green trolley bag.

The seized substance weighed over 18.003 kg and was valued at around Rs 18 crore, officials said.

The passenger was arrested on May 5 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the seized material was taken into custody.

NDPS Act Arrests Following Drug Recovery

In another case, an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok on May 6 was intercepted at the "Green Channel" on the basis of profiling and subjected to X-ray and detailed baggage examination.

Officials recovered 11 polythene pouches containing a green-coloured narcotic substance from a black trolley bag carried by the passenger.

The seized substance weighed 5.467 kg and was valued at approximately Rs 5.46 crore in the illicit market, officials said.

The passenger was arrested under provisions of the NDPS Act.

Further Investigation Underway

In the third case, an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Terminal-3 on May 3 was intercepted on the basis of profiling.

During baggage examination, officials recovered four polythene pouches containing suspected marijuana.

The seized substance weighed 977 grams and was valued at approximately 97.77 lakhs in the illicit market. Field tests confirmed the substance as marijuana, officials said.

The passenger was arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway, they said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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