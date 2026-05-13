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₹4 Crore Marijuana Haul At Delhi Airport; Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 13, 2026 13:52 IST

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Indian customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport seized a significant haul of marijuana worth ₹4 crore and arrested two individuals involved in the drug smuggling operation.

Key Points

  • Customs officers at Delhi's IGI Airport seized over 4 kg of suspected marijuana.
  • The seized marijuana is estimated to be worth ₹4 crore in the illicit market.
  • An Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted with the contraband.
  • One person who came to receive the marijuana was also arrested.
  • Both individuals were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Customs officers at Delhi's IGI Airport have seized over four kilogrammes of suspected marijuana valued at ₹4 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok, and arrested another person who had allegedly come to receive the consignment, officials said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Marijuana Seizure

The passenger arrived at Terminal 3 of the airport on May 12 and was intercepted "based on profiling", an official statement said.

 

While examining the passenger's baggage, the officers recovered four polythene pouches containing green coloured narcotic substance "suspected to be ganja/marijuana" concealed inside a rose gold-coloured trolley bag, the statement said.

"The recovered substance weighed 4,024 grams in total and is estimated to be worth approximately ₹4.024 crore in the illicit market," it said.

Arrests Made Under NDPS Act

Custom officials said one person was also apprehended during the operation, who had come to receive the contraband.

Both, the passenger and the alleged receiver, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on May 12, the statement said.

The seized narcotic substance, along with the packaging material, has been confiscated, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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