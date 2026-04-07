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Customs Officials Seize Ganja from Bangkok-Delhi Flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 07, 2026 15:24 IST

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Indian Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized over 2 kg of ganja from a Bangkok-Delhi flight, underscoring the ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Over 2 kg of suspected ganja was seized from a Bangkok-Delhi flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
  • The marijuana was discovered in three packets hidden in the aircraft's washroom dustbin.
  • The seized contraband is estimated to be worth approximately ₹2.01 crore.
  • The seizure was made by the Air Intelligence Unit of Indian Customs acting on surveillance.
  • An investigation is underway under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized over 2 kg of suspected ganja recovered from the washroom of a Bangkok-Delhi flight, officials said.

Indian Customs officers at the airport detected a case of smuggling of NDPS substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana on April 5, an official statement said.

 

Acting on surveillance, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, a specialised wing of Indian Customs, kept watch on the flight arriving from Bangkok.

During surveillance, "three packets wrapped in grey adhesive tape were recovered from the washroom dustbin of the aircraft," the statement said.

The packets were subjected to X-ray screening, which indicated suspicious contents.

"On examination, the packets were found to contain a green-coloured leafy substance, suspected to be ganja/marijuana," it added.

The gross weight of the seized contraband was about 2.01 kilograms, and "the estimated value is approximately Rs 2.01 crore," officials said.

Accordingly, the contraband, along with packing material, has been seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act, 1985, the statement said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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