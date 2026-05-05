TSPC Sub-Zonal Commander Arrested With Arms In Jharkhand

A sub-zonal commander of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) has been arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat Maoist activity in the region.

Key Points A sub-zonal commander of the banned TSPC was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

The arrested commander has been associated with the TSPC for 15 years and faces 16 criminal cases.

Police recovered a pistol, cartridges, and a mobile phone from the commander's possession.

The Maoist leader revealed the names of his squad associates during interrogation.

A sub-zonal commander of the banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist), was arrested with arms and ammunition from Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Tuesday.

TSPC Commander's Criminal History

The 42-year-old man has been associated with the TSPC for the past 15 years. At least 16 criminal cases are pending against him in multiple districts of the state, a senior police officer said.

"The accused was nabbed during a raid on his house located within the Chandwa police station in Latehar district, following a tip-off regarding his presence," Ranchi Rural SP Gaurav Goswami said.

Arms Recovered During the Raid

During the raid, the police recovered a pistol, seven cartridges, a mobile phone and other articles from his possession, he added.

During interrogation, the Maoist leader revealed the names of his squad associates. Many of them have been either arrested or killed in encounters with the security forces, Goswami said.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Arrests

The rest would soon be arrested, and the police would also take action against those providing support to the squad, he said.

A case was registered against the accused at Burmu police station on Monday, and he was forwarded to judicial custody.