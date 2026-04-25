Jharkhand ATS Nabs Three, Seizes US-Made Firearm

The Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad successfully apprehended three individuals in Deoghar, seizing a US-made pistol and disrupting an illegal arms operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand ATS arrested three individuals in Deoghar during a raid.

A US-made pistol and seven cartridges were seized from the arrested individuals.

The accused have criminal records and operated in both Bihar and Jharkhand.

Police are investigating the source of the weapons and potential links to other crimes.

Three persons were arrested by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Deoghar, and a US-made pistol was seized from them, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted in the Town police station area on Friday, based on a tip-off, they said.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

"Three persons were nabbed in the raid. Two pistols, including a US-made one, were seized from them, along with seven cartridges," Deoghar SP Praveen Pushkar said.

Criminal Background of the Accused

ATS SP Rajkumar Mehta told PTI that the accused operated in Bihar and Jharkhand.

"Two of them hail from Deoghar town and have criminal antecedents. Several criminal cases are pending against them in Bihar's Munger and Jamui districts, as well as Deoghar and Dumka in Jharkhand," he said.

Investigation and Further Action

A man named Parvez from Munger was supplying weapons to them, he said.

"They were forwarded to judicial custody. Police will later take them on remand for questioning," he added.