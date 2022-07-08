At least 8 killed in cloudburst near Amarnath cave shrine

At least eight persons were killed in a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday evening, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens, officials said.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway after a cloudburst near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, July 8, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall, they said.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, they said.

Five persons -- three women and two men -- were killed in the incident even as police, army and ITBP personnel launched a rescue operation, the officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed central forces and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift operations to rescue people affected in the cloudburst.

Shah said in a Tweet in Hindi that he has spoken to J&K LG Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation following the cloudburst that struck around 5.30 pm.

"NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," the minister said.

At least eight lives have been lost in the incident, the police said.