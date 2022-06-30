Amarnath Yatra Begins...

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,890 pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra from the Jammu base camp.

The Yatra resumed after a gap of 3 years.

In 2019, the Yatra was cancelled midway ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution.

In 2020 and 2021, it did not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is believed that the footfall of pilgrims this time for the 43-day Yatra could be a record high.

Glimpses of the start of the Yatra.

IMAGE: Sadhus chant religious slogans while boarding a bus as the second batch of pilgrims leaves the Ram Mandir base camp for the Amarnath Yatra 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Pilgrims proceed for the cave shrine at an altitude of 3,880 metres at Chandanwari in Anantnag district, south Kashmir. Photograph: S Irfani/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as pilgrims proceed towards the cave shrine. Photograph: S Irfani/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Pilgrims on the way to the Amarnath cave shrine, near the Nunwan base camp, at Pahalgam in Anantnag district. Photograph: S Irfani/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The first batch of pilgrims cross the mountain trails using palanquins on their way to the Amarnath cave through the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pilgrims walk the mountrain trail. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A handicapped Yatri walking on the mountain trail. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel keeps a watch on the pilgrims.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: The first batch of pilgrims move towards the cave.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Porters help the pilgrims cross the mountain trail.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Devotees chant slogans.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a strict vigil enroute to the shrine.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com