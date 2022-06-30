News
Amarnath Yatra Begins...

Amarnath Yatra Begins...

By Rediff News Bureau
June 30, 2022 18:19 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,890 pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra from the Jammu base camp.

The Yatra resumed after a gap of 3 years.

In 2019, the Yatra was cancelled midway ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution.

In 2020 and 2021, it did not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is believed that the footfall of pilgrims this time for the 43-day Yatra could be a record high.

Glimpses of the start of the Yatra.

 

IMAGE: Sadhus chant religious slogans while boarding a bus as the second batch of pilgrims leaves the Ram Mandir base camp for the Amarnath Yatra 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims proceed for the cave shrine at an altitude of 3,880 metres at Chandanwari in Anantnag district, south Kashmir. Photograph: S Irfani/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as pilgrims proceed towards the cave shrine. Photograph: S Irfani/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims on the way to the Amarnath cave shrine, near the Nunwan base camp, at Pahalgam in Anantnag district. Photograph: S Irfani/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The first batch of pilgrims cross the mountain trails using palanquins on their way to the Amarnath cave through the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims walk the mountrain trail. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A handicapped Yatri walking on the mountain trail. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel keeps a watch on the pilgrims. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The first batch of pilgrims move towards the cave. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Porters help the pilgrims cross the mountain trail. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Devotees chant slogans. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a strict vigil enroute to the shrine. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Rediff News Bureau
 
