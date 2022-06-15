Pratham Pooja at Amarnath

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Pratham Pooja at the Amarnath shrine in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

IMAGE: A devotee prays at the shrine.

All photographs: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers.

IMAGE: A devotee offers a donation at the shrine.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the shrine.

IMAGE: An aerial view of camps for pilgrims who undertake the Amarnath Yatra.

IMAGE: A helicopter parked at a helipad near the shrine.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com