Pratham Pooja at Amarnath

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Pratham Pooja at the Amarnath shrine in Kashmir's Anantnag district.
IMAGE: A devotee prays at the shrine.
All photographs: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers.
IMAGE: A devotee offers a donation at the shrine.
IMAGE: An aerial view of the shrine.
IMAGE: An aerial view of camps for pilgrims who undertake the Amarnath Yatra.
IMAGE: A helicopter parked at a helipad near the shrine.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com
X