Rediff.com  » News » Pratham Pooja at Amarnath

Pratham Pooja at Amarnath

By Rediff News Bureau
June 15, 2022 10:47 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the Pratham Pooja at the Amarnath shrine in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

 

IMAGE: A devotee prays at the shrine.
All photographs: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers.

 

IMAGE: A devotee offers a donation at the shrine.

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of the shrine.

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of camps for pilgrims who undertake the Amarnath Yatra.

 

IMAGE: A helicopter parked at a helipad near the shrine.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
