Glimpses of pilgrims en route to the Amarnath shrine on Wednesday, July 6, 2022:

IMAGE: Pilgrims on their way to the shrine. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Palanquin bearers help pilgrims navigate the heights.

IMAGE: Pilgrims on horseback.

IMAGE: The pilgrims's progress.

IMAGE: An aerial view of pilgrims en route to the Amarnath shrine.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com