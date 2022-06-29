News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Preparations For Amarnath Yatra

Preparations For Amarnath Yatra

By Rediff News Bureau
June 29, 2022 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra 2022 begins on Thursday, June 30, and concludes on Thursday, August 11.

COVID-19 compelled the suspension of the Amarnath Yatra in 2020 and 2021.

Glimpses of the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.

 

IMAGE: A view of the picturesque Amarnath Baltal base camp in Sonamarg. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: An Indian Army convoy moves towards Ladakh near the Amarnath Baltal base camp. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Security personnel guard the Amarnath Baltal base camp. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the camp. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A sadhu with a trident at the Ram Mandir base camp in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Central Reserve Police Force jawans keep a watch on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ahead of the start of the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: An employee of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board displays a Radio Frequency Identification tag at the Jammu railway station.
The RFID tags will be distributed among pilgrims so that the board can know their whereabouts in case they get lost during the journey. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims show their registration cards before entering the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims wait to register for Amarnath Yatra 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sadhus form a queue as they wait to register for the Yatra at the Ram Mandir base camp in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel guard the Manigam base camp on the Srinagar-Baltal road, ahead of the commencement of the Yatra, in Ganderbal district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel inspect vehicles ahead of the Yatra at the Jakhani checkpost in Udhampur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims on their way to the Saraswati Dham for registration in the Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sashastra Seema Bal personnel guard the base camp for the Yatra at Manigam in Ganderbal district. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees at the Yatri Niwas in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
'We expect bigger crowd for Amarnath Yatra'
'We expect bigger crowd for Amarnath Yatra'
3 terrorists killed near Amarnath Yatra route in J-K
3 terrorists killed near Amarnath Yatra route in J-K
Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Kashyap win; Saina loses
Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Kashyap win; Saina loses
MHA asks NIA to probe foreign hand in Udaipur murder
MHA asks NIA to probe foreign hand in Udaipur murder
Venugopal agrees to continue as A-G for 3 more months
Venugopal agrees to continue as A-G for 3 more months
Is Madhuri in Heeramandi?
Is Madhuri in Heeramandi?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SEE: Amarnath Yatra: Preparations On

SEE: Amarnath Yatra: Preparations On

12,000 troops, drone cameras to guard Amarnath Yatra

12,000 troops, drone cameras to guard Amarnath Yatra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances