Preparations For Amarnath Yatra

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra 2022 begins on Thursday, June 30, and concludes on Thursday, August 11.

COVID-19 compelled the suspension of the Amarnath Yatra in 2020 and 2021.

Glimpses of the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A view of the picturesque Amarnath Baltal base camp in Sonamarg.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: An Indian Army convoy moves towards Ladakh near the Amarnath Baltal base camp.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel guard the Amarnath Baltal base camp.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the camp. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A sadhu with a trident at the Ram Mandir base camp in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Central Reserve Police Force jawans keep a watch on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ahead of the start of the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An employee of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board displays a Radio Frequency Identification tag at the Jammu railway station.

The RFID tags will be distributed among pilgrims so that the board can know their whereabouts in case they get lost during the journey. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims show their registration cards before entering the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Pilgrims wait to register for Amarnath Yatra 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Sadhus form a queue as they wait to register for the Yatra at the Ram Mandir base camp in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel guard the Manigam base camp on the Srinagar-Baltal road, ahead of the commencement of the Yatra, in Ganderbal district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel inspect vehicles ahead of the Yatra at the Jakhani checkpost in Udhampur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pilgrims on their way to the Saraswati Dham for registration in the Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sashastra Seema Bal personnel guard the base camp for the Yatra at Manigam in Ganderbal district. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees at the Yatri Niwas in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com