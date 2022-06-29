Preparations For Amarnath Yatra

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra 2022 begins on Thursday, June 30, and concludes on Thursday, August 11.
COVID-19 compelled the suspension of the Amarnath Yatra in 2020 and 2021.
Glimpses of the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.
IMAGE: A view of the picturesque Amarnath Baltal base camp in Sonamarg. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: An Indian Army convoy moves towards Ladakh near the Amarnath Baltal base camp. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Security personnel guard the Amarnath Baltal base camp. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the camp. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: A sadhu with a trident at the Ram Mandir base camp in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Central Reserve Police Force jawans keep a watch on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ahead of the start of the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: An employee of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board displays a Radio Frequency Identification tag at the Jammu railway station.
The RFID tags will be distributed among pilgrims so that the board can know their whereabouts in case they get lost during the journey. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims show their registration cards before entering the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Pilgrims wait to register for Amarnath Yatra 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Sadhus form a queue as they wait to register for the Yatra at the Ram Mandir base camp in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Security personnel guard the Manigam base camp on the Srinagar-Baltal road, ahead of the commencement of the Yatra, in Ganderbal district. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Police personnel inspect vehicles ahead of the Yatra at the Jakhani checkpost in Udhampur. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Pilgrims on their way to the Saraswati Dham for registration in the Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Sashastra Seema Bal personnel guard the base camp for the Yatra at Manigam in Ganderbal district. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Devotees at the Yatri Niwas in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com