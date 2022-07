The Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were at hand to assist Amarnath yatra pilgrims on Monday, July 4, 2022.

IMAGE: Indian Army troops evacuated a 50-year-old pilgrim who fell over 100 feet while returning from the Amarnath Yatra, near Barari Marg. Photograph: Chinar Corps Twitter/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The soldiers provide medical help to the pilgrim after he was rescued. Photograph: Chinar Corps Twitter/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel check the health of pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatra at Sheshnag. Photograph: ANI Picture Service/ANI Photo

IMAGE: ITBP personnel provide oxygen support to a pilgrim at Sheshnag. Photograph: ANI Picture Service/ANI Photo

IMAGE: ITBP personnel assist pilgrims at Sheshnag. Photograph: ANI Picture Service/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com