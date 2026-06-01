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Man's Severed Legs Found In Odisha Tiger Reserve

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 16:50 IST

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A man's severed legs were discovered in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, prompting an investigation into a suspected tiger attack.

Key Points

  • Severed legs of a man found inside Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha.
  • Locals suspect the man was killed in a tiger attack.
  • Forest officials are investigating the cause of death, with no immediate evidence of a tiger attack.
  • The victim, Sadhu Naik, had been missing since Sunday.
  • Samples have been sent for laboratory analysis to determine the cause of death.

Severed legs of a man were found inside Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday, with locals alleging that he was killed in a tiger attack, officials said.

Forest officials, however, said the cause of death was yet to be ascertained, and an investigation had been launched.

 

Investigation Launched into Cause of Death

According to the forest department, Sadhu Naik, a resident of Basantpur village under Jashipur police station limits, had been missing since Sunday.

Villagers found Naik's partial remains, including two legs, in a bushy area near Kumudabadi.

Despite search efforts, the remaining body parts could not be traced, STR deputy director Ramesh Kumar said.

"Preliminary observations have not yielded any conclusive evidence regarding the cause of death. As of now, no pugmarks or other field evidence have been found at the site to establish the involvement of any wild animal," Kumar said in a statement.

He said samples and other evidentiary materials had been collected and sent for laboratory analysis to scientifically determine the cause of death.

Further investigation and search operations are underway. Necessary assistance is being extended to the bereaved family, the deputy director added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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