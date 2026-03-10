HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Tiger Attack Claims Life Near Maharashtra Tiger Reserve

Tiger Attack Claims Life Near Maharashtra Tiger Reserve

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 20:54 IST

A 48-year-old man tragically lost his life in a tiger attack within the buffer zone of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, highlighting the ongoing challenges of human-wildlife conflict.

All photographs: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Key Points

  • A man was killed in a tiger attack in the buffer zone of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.
  • The victim, a resident of Mamla village, had entered the forest to collect firewood.
  • Forest department officials found the man's body and confirmed the tiger attack.
  • Initial compensation of Rs 1 lakh has been provided to the victim's family by the forest department.

A 48-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in the buffer zone of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, forest department officials said.

The deceased was identified as Jagan Dhurve, a resident of Mamla village, who had gone inside forest to collect firewood.

 

When he failed to return home till evening, a search was launched for him. Forest department personnel later spotted Dhurve's body in the buffer zone of the reserve, they said.

According to the officials, the villager was killed by a tiger.

The forest department handed over Rs 1 lakh as initial compensation to his family as per government norms and the remaining amount will be given after necessary formalities, informed a senior officer of the tiger reserve.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves
Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves
Bear Attack Claims Life in Chhattisgarh's Korba District
Bear Attack Claims Life in Chhattisgarh's Korba District
Tiger found dead in MP reserve, toll rises to 10 since Jan 1
Tiger found dead in MP reserve, toll rises to 10 since Jan 1
Man vs wild: Night curfew in 25 U'khand villages as tiger kills 2 in 3 days
Man vs wild: Night curfew in 25 U'khand villages as tiger kills 2 in 3 days
Tigress, 4 cubs found dead in K'taka forest; govt orders probe
Tigress, 4 cubs found dead in K'taka forest; govt orders probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20 WC Triumph1:04

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20...

Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC2:10

Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO