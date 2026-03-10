Tiger Attack Claims Life Near Maharashtra Tiger Reserve

A 48-year-old man tragically lost his life in a tiger attack within the buffer zone of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, highlighting the ongoing challenges of human-wildlife conflict.
Key Points
- A man was killed in a tiger attack in the buffer zone of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.
- The victim, a resident of Mamla village, had entered the forest to collect firewood.
- Forest department officials found the man's body and confirmed the tiger attack.
- Initial compensation of Rs 1 lakh has been provided to the victim's family by the forest department.
A 48-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in the buffer zone of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, forest department officials said.
The deceased was identified as Jagan Dhurve, a resident of Mamla village, who had gone inside forest to collect firewood.
When he failed to return home till evening, a search was launched for him. Forest department personnel later spotted Dhurve's body in the buffer zone of the reserve, they said.
According to the officials, the villager was killed by a tiger.
The forest department handed over Rs 1 lakh as initial compensation to his family as per government norms and the remaining amount will be given after necessary formalities, informed a senior officer of the tiger reserve.