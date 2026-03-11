HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Odisha Man Arrested for Arson in Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary

Odisha Man Arrested for Arson in Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 18:58 IST

x

A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha, raising concerns about forest fires and wildlife protection efforts in the region.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested for allegedly setting fire inside the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha.
  • Forest department officers apprehended the accused while he was allegedly setting fire to the Nedam forest area.
  • The accused, Duryodhan Hansdah, has been charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
  • The arrest highlights ongoing concerns about forest fires and wildlife protection in the region.

Odisha forest department officers on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly setting fire inside the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district, officials said.

While patrolling the Nedam forest on Tuesday evening, staff of Pithabata North wildlife range spotted three persons allegedly setting fire to the forest area, an officer said.

 

On seeing the forest personnel, the miscreants tried to flee, but the forester and protection assistants chased them and apprehended one of them, he said.

The accused has been identified as Duryodhan Hansdah (56) of Bangriposi police station area in Mayurbhanj district.

He has been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection)Act, 1972 and forwarded to a local court, the forest officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, 3rd in fortnight
Another Russian found dead in Odisha, 3rd in fortnight
Owner of Bhubaneshwar hospital where 21 died in fire arrested
Owner of Bhubaneshwar hospital where 21 died in fire arrested
Man Killed in Leopard Attack in Indian Village; Authorities Order Capture
Man Killed in Leopard Attack in Indian Village; Authorities Order Capture
Odisha student sets herself ablaze over sexual harassment
Odisha student sets herself ablaze over sexual harassment
Delhi Security Guard Found Hanged in Suspected Suicide
Delhi Security Guard Found Hanged in Suspected Suicide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi0:45

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of...

Watch: Water-Starved Thoothukudi Residents Dig Pits in Dry Riverbed5:33

Watch: Water-Starved Thoothukudi Residents Dig Pits in...

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz0:35

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO