Odisha Man Arrested for Arson in Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary

A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha, raising concerns about forest fires and wildlife protection efforts in the region.

Odisha forest department officers on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly setting fire inside the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district, officials said.

While patrolling the Nedam forest on Tuesday evening, staff of Pithabata North wildlife range spotted three persons allegedly setting fire to the forest area, an officer said.

On seeing the forest personnel, the miscreants tried to flee, but the forester and protection assistants chased them and apprehended one of them, he said.

The accused has been identified as Duryodhan Hansdah (56) of Bangriposi police station area in Mayurbhanj district.

He has been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection)Act, 1972 and forwarded to a local court, the forest officer said.