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Leopard Found Dead In Odisha Reserve Forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 13, 2026 13:00 IST

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A leopard was found dead in Odisha's Balasore district, sparking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding its death in the Kathagochi Reserve Forest.

Key Points

  • A leopard was discovered dead in the Kathagochi Reserve Forest in Odisha's Balasore district.
  • Forest personnel found the leopard's carcass in a wired net during a site visit.
  • The leopard, estimated to be 10 years old, is suspected to have been trapped in the net.
  • A post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of veterinary doctors.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the leopard struggled to escape the net for a long time.

A leopard was found dead in a forest in Odisha's Balasore district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Kathagochi Reserve Forest in Nilgiri Forest Range's Mitrapur section, they said.

 

Investigation Into Leopard's Death

On the basis of information received from the area, a team of forest personnel visited the spot on Tuesday morning and found the leopard carcass in a wired net, they added.

It is suspected that the 10-year-old leopard was trapped in the net on Monday night, officials said.

Post-Mortem Examination and Findings

A three-member team of veterinary doctors conducted the post-mortem examination at the spot, they said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the leopard had struggled to escape for a long time but failed," a senior officer said.

The carcass was buried in the forest after the post-mortem examination, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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