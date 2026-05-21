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Rare Melanistic Tiger Skin Seized In Odisha; Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 21:49 IST

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Odisha forest officials have arrested three individuals and seized the skin of a rare melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, highlighting the ongoing threat of poaching to these unique animals.

Key Points

  • Odisha forest officials arrested three people for poaching a rare melanistic tiger.
  • The tiger skin was seized during a raid in the Similipal Tiger Reserve.
  • This is the third reported case of black tiger poaching in Similipal.
  • The seized skin is suspected to be from a two-year-old tiger cub.
  • An investigation is underway to uncover the wider poaching network.

Forest officials of Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) have arrested three persons and seized the skin of a rare melanistic tiger, officials said on Thursday.

Rare Black Tiger Poaching Concerns

Officials said this was the third reported case of black tiger poaching in Similipal, the only place in the world where melanistic tigers are found in the wild.

 

Two similar poaching cases had earlier surfaced in 2025 and March this year, they said.

Details of the Seizure

The skin, seized during a raid on Wednesday, is suspected to be that of a two-year-old tiger cub, STR deputy director Sumit Kar said.

He said the raid was conducted on the Basipitha-Bhupat Road based on intelligence inputs about a deal involving wildlife body parts.

The accused were caught while allegedly negotiating the deal, he said.

Accused Identified

The arrested persons were identified as Gangadhar Murmu (62), Ramdas Hembram (40) and Bhima Baskey (40), all residents of Mayurbhanj district.

Officials also seized three motorcycles and two mobile phones from them.

Ongoing Investigation

Kar said further investigation was underway to trace the wider poaching network and identify others involved in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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