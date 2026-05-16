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Man Killed In Leopard Attack In Pauri Garhwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 00:02 IST

A 60-year-old man tragically died in a leopard attack in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, sparking protests over delayed responses from local authorities and highlighting the escalating human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Key Points

  • A 60-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack in Kamand village, Pauri Garhwal, while collecting fodder.
  • Family members and villagers found the victim's body after a search when he did not return home.
  • Local leaders protested the alleged delayed response from police and forest department officials.
  • The protesters refused to allow the removal of the body until the district magistrate arrived.
  • This incident is reportedly the seventh of its kind in the region recently, raising concerns about human-wildlife conflict.

A 60-year-old man was mauled to death by a leopard in Kamand village of Pauri block on Friday, while he was collecting fodder for his cattle, officials said.

The victim, Mohan alias Mahesh Chandra Malasi, went to the fields near his village between 6.30 pm and 7 pm. Family members and villagers launched a search when he did not return home.

 

They found Malasi's mutilated body inside the bushes after a long search.

Forest Department Responds To Leopard Attack

Garhwal Forest Division SDO Aisha Bisht said the department received information about the incident around 9 pm. A joint team of forest, police, and revenue officials reached the spot immediately after the alert.

Villagers Protest Delayed Response

Local leaders from the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal reached the spot and staged a protest, alleging that police "failed to respond to multiple phone calls" following the incident. They also expressed anger over the "delayed" arrival of forest department officials.

The protesters declared they would not allow the removal of the body until the district magistrate arrived at the scene, claiming that this was the seventh such incident in the region recently.

Pauri MLA Rajkumar Pori also reached the spot to interact with the grieving family and villagers.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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