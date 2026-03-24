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Gunfire in Manipur Village Injures Two, Raising Community Tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 13:21 IST

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A shooting in Manipur's Kamjong district has left two villagers injured, escalating tensions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities and prompting calls for increased security measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals from Sharkaphung village in Manipur's Kamjong district sustained gunshot injuries after an attack.
  • The shooting allegedly originated from Mongkot Chepu, near the site of previous clashes between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities.
  • The Tangkhul Naga Foothills Organisation expressed concern, alleging involvement of Kuki militants and inadequate security.
  • The organisation is demanding immediate intervention and deployment of state forces to protect vulnerable villages.

Two persons suffered gunshot injuries after armed miscreants opened fire at a village in Manipur's Kamjong district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The injured, identified as Ringyui Ramror (22) and Raichan Lungleng (34) from Sharkaphung village, suffered bullet wounds to their legs and feet, respectively, and were taken to Ukhrul district hospital for treatment. Both belong to the Tangkhul Naga community.

 

The firing allegedly originated from Mongkot Chepu in Ukhrul district, about 1 km from Sharkaphung, officials said, quoting local villagers.

The two villages are located close to Litan Sareikhong in Ukhrul district, where clashes between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities broke out in February, in which more than 30 houses were torched.

Community Concerns and Demands

Meanwhile, the Central Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Foothills Organisation expressed "grave concern" over the violence, alleging involvement of Kuki militants operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

It said inadequate deployment of security forces has left vulnerable areas exposed, putting civilian lives at risk, and demanded immediate intervention and deployment of state forces in Sharkaphung and nearby Thoyee village.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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