Manipur: 1 civilian killed, 2 injured in clashes

One civilian was killed and two were injured on Monday in violent clashes in two villages located along Manipur's Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, officials said.

IMAGE: Army soldiers patrol along the violence-hit area in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

There was a brief lull between 3 am and 6 am, but the sounds of indiscriminate firing from Phayeng and Singda villages in the Kangchuk area along the two districts resumed after that.

Earlier officials had said that a policeman had died in the violence but it was later clarified later that the victim was a civilian, who was carrying a .303 rifle believed to have been stolen from the police armoury.

Tension prevailed in Imphal city following the incident and paramilitary forces were deployed in the affected area.

Shops and other business establishments remained shut.

Assam Rifles manages a buffer zone between the two villages.

Officials did not rule out the possibility of more casualties from both sides and said the exact picture can be ascertained only after the firing ends.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.