Tension in Manipur as Missing Men Found Dead; NIA Investigation Ordered

Following the discovery of two men missing in Manipur found dead, protests erupt as the government orders a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killings and offers compensation to the families.

Key Points Two men missing in Manipur's Kamjong district were discovered dead, escalating tensions in the region.

Tribal groups are demanding immediate arrests of those responsible for the killings, issuing ultimatums to the Manipur state government.

Manipur Chief Minister has announced an NIA investigation into the deaths and compensation for the victims' families.

Protests have erupted, including road blockades and attacks on police vehicles, following the discovery of the bodies.

Various organisations have condemned the killings, with some threatening 'pre-emptive measures' if justice is not served swiftly.

Two men who went missing in Manipur's Kamjong district were found dead on Thursday, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Thangboimang Khongsai (35) from Shangkai in Ukhrul district and Thengin Baite (40) from nearby Thawai Kuki village.

A tribal group based in Manipur's Kangpokpi district has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state government to arrest those responsible for the killing.

The two had gone to repair water pipelines in a forest on Wednesday but did not return home, villagers claimed.

Their bodies were recovered at a short distance from each other by villagers and security personnel, hours after 21 Tangkhul Naga civilians, who had been detained by villagers and armed men from Shangkai, were released.

Government Response and Investigation

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh told the Assembly on Thursday that the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and families of the deceased would be given compensation.

In a post on X, Singh said, "The government will hand over the case related to the death of two individuals at Thawai Kuki village to the NIA for a thorough and impartial investigation. Ex gratia will also be provided to the bereaved families as per government norms. The government remains committed to ensuring justice, maintaining law and order, and upholding the rule of law in the state."

Protests and Reactions

Soon after the bodies were recovered, a police vehicle was targeted by a mob at Mongkot Chepu in Ukhrul district around 10 am. One vehicle was damaged in the attack, officials said.

Irate villagers at Shangkai also blocked the Ukhrul-Imphal road with stones and boulders to protest the killing.

Meanwhile, several organisations condemned the killing of the two.

The Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills Kangpokpi said its village volunteers may be compelled to take "pre-emptive measures" to defend their land and people if the perpetrators are not brought to justice, if the killers are not arrested within 48 hours.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribe, also condemned the killing and demanded that the perpetrators be handed over to the NIA within 48 hours.

The Indigenous People's Forum Manipur demanded the withdrawal of the announcement of ex-gratia.