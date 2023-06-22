News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur: Unknown gunmen, Assam Rifles exchange fire

Manipur: Unknown gunmen, Assam Rifles exchange fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 22, 2023 09:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Exchange of fire between unknown gunmen and Assam Rifles troops was reported at North Boljang in Manipur's Imphal West district at 5 am on Thursday, sources said.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the violence-hit area of Manipur's Kanto sabal, in Imphal West. Photograph: ANI Photo

The situation has been brought under control and combing operations to ferret out the gunmen are on.

 

Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat, North of YKPI in Imphal East district, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday, sources said.

There were also reports of unprovoked firing by unidentified gunmen from 2 directions towards Harothel around 5.30pm.

The situation was brought under control around 7.30 pm, sources added.

Sources added that the Sawonbung-YKPI road remained blocked at multiple locations by the women activists on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat
'The situation in Manipur is hopeless'
'The situation in Manipur is hopeless'
'I Told Amit Shah Manipur Must Have President's Rule'
'I Told Amit Shah Manipur Must Have President's Rule'
Are You Ready For Vijay's Leo?
Are You Ready For Vijay's Leo?
Inside Olympic Esports Week! Prepare to be Amazed!
Inside Olympic Esports Week! Prepare to be Amazed!
Litti Chokha Ready For Friday's Opposition Meet
Litti Chokha Ready For Friday's Opposition Meet
3 Sisters Crack NEET At 1st Attempt!
3 Sisters Crack NEET At 1st Attempt!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

An Interview About Manipur You Must Read

An Interview About Manipur You Must Read

'Many Manipuris have lost faith in the central forces'

'Many Manipuris have lost faith in the central forces'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances