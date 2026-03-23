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Home  » News » Manipur Shooting: Woman Wounded in Ukhrul District

Manipur Shooting: Woman Wounded in Ukhrul District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 21:45 IST

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A woman was injured in a shooting in Manipur's Ukhrul district, escalating tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities and raising concerns about ongoing violence in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman was shot and injured in Mongkot Chepu village, Ukhrul district, Manipur.
  • The incident occurred during routine agricultural activities, allegedly by armed volunteers.
  • The victim, a resident of a Kuki habitation, received first aid and was transferred to Kangpokpi for further treatment.
  • The Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, has condemned the attack and alleged the involvement of armed volunteers.

A woman received a gunshot wound after suspected miscreants allegedly opened fire in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday, officials said.

The woman was injured on her leg during the firing at Mongkot Chepu village, a Kuki habitation in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district, they said.

 

She was given first aid before being shifted to Kangpokpi district for further treatment, they said, adding that her condition was stated to be out of danger.

Community Response to the Ukhrul Shooting

Community group Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, said the incident happened around 1 pm when villagers, including women, were engaged in routine agricultural activities in fields located a few hundred metres from the main settlement.

The organisation alleged that suspected armed volunteers opened fire from a hilltop.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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