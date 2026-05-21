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Man Allegedly Kills Wife Before Suicide In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 12:39 IST

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In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life, highlighting the devastating consequences of strained relationships and domestic disputes.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly murdered his wife before committing suicide.
  • Police reports indicate the man, Deepu Bhargava, stabbed his wife, Chhaya Devi, while she slept.
  • Family members reported that the couple had a strained relationship marked by frequent arguments.
  • Chhaya's father alleges she was pregnant and constantly tortured by her in-laws, accusing them of involvement in her death.

A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before hanging himself in Israuli village of the Thangaon area here, police said on Thursday.

According to the Police, Deepu Bhargava stabbed his 22-year-old wife, Chhaya Devi, while she was asleep in the courtyard of their house. He then hanged himself.

 

Details of the Incident

The couple had been married for a year, and family members stated that their relationship was strained with frequent quarrels.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Southern Durgesh Kumar Singh said the couple had also fought late Wednesday night, during which Chhaya was beaten. She later went to sleep in the courtyard, where the fatal attack took place.

Investigation Underway

A forensic team inspected the spot, and an investigation has been launched alongside the interrogation of family members and neighbours, Singh added.

Family Allegations

Meanwhile, Chhaya's father, Mewalal, alleged that she was four months pregnant and constantly tortured by her in-laws.

He claimed that she had been sent back to her in-laws' house on May 19 following a local panchayat intervention.

Mewalal has accused Deepu, Chhaya's sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and father-in-law, of being involved in the killing of his daughter, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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