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Man Ends Life Amidst Pressure to Marry Widowed Sister-in-Law

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 16:49 IST

A 25-year-old man in Saharanpur, India, tragically committed suicide, alleging in a video that he was being coerced by his family to marry his widowed sister-in-law, sparking a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old man in Saharanpur allegedly died by suicide due to coercion to marry his widowed sister-in-law.
  • The deceased, Vishal, claimed in a video that he was being pressured to marry his sister-in-law, who was 10 years older.
  • Police have registered a case based on the mother's complaint, seeking action against those who allegedly abetted the suicide.
  • Vishal opposed the marriage, viewing his sister-in-law as a motherly figure.
  • Authorities are investigating the authenticity of the video and will take further action based on their findings.

A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide, hanging himself by a noose around his neck from a flyover on a stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway here, over apparent coercion to marry his widowed sister-in-law, police said on Sunday.

The investigation into the incident, which took place on April 8 under Badgaon police station limits, took a new turn after a purported video recorded by the youth before his death surfaced on social media.

 

In the clip, the deceased -- identified as Vishal -- is seen saying that he was being pressurised to marry his widowed sister-in-law, who was around 10 years older to him, and he was mentally distressed.

Badgaon Station House Officer Amit Nagar said a case was registered under relevant provisions on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the deceased's mother Sudesh Devi, seeking action against those who abetted her son's death.

According to the complaint, after the death of Vishal's elder brother Pritam Singh, the parents of his widowed sister-in-law were allegedly coercing him to marry her.

However, Vishal was opposed to the marriage as he regarded his sister-in-law as a motherly figure.

Police said they are investigating the authenticity of the purported video, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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