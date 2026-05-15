UP Man Ends Life After Wife's Suicide

In a tragic turn of events, a 22-year-old man in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide, reportedly unable to cope with the grief of his wife's recent suicide following a domestic dispute.

Key Points A 22-year-old man in Barabanki, UP, allegedly committed suicide after his wife's recent death.

The man's wife reportedly died by suicide following a domestic dispute.

The man, identified as Mithun Rawat, was found hanging from a mango tree.

Villagers reported that the man was emotionally devastated by his wife's death.

A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Barabanki district a few days after his wife had also died by suicide, police said on Friday.

Tragic Loss: Man's Suicide After Wife's Death

The man's wife had allegedly taken the step following a domestic dispute a few days earlier. Nine days later, the man, Mithun Rawat (22), allegedly hanged himself from a mango tree, unable to cope with the grief of her death, they said.

According to villagers, the man was emotionally shattered after losing his wife.

Details of the Incident in Barabanki

Police said that Rawat, a resident of Rahimabad village in Jaidpur police station, area left his home at around 7 am on Thursday.

When he did not return for a long time, family members began searching for him and later found him hanging from a mango tree about one kilometre away from his house.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Police said Rawat's wife Shivkumari (20) had also allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself inside their home on May 5.