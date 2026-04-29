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Delhi Man Murders Tenant Over Suspected Affair

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 14:51 IST

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his tenant, driven by suspicions of an illicit affair with his wife.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old man in Delhi allegedly murdered his tenant due to suspicions of an affair with his wife.
  • The accused, Virender, surrendered to the police and confessed to killing 29-year-old Kanhaiya in Shalimar Bagh.
  • Police investigation revealed the accused suspected the victim of having an illicit relationship with his wife, leading to the fatal attack.
  • CCTV footage confirmed the accused's presence at the crime scene during the time of the incident.
  • A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his tenant in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area after suspecting him of having an illicit relationship with his wife, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Virender, a resident of Indira Colony, later surrendered to the police on Tuesday and confessed to the killing of 29-year-old Kanhaiya, they said.

 

Crime Scene Investigation

A police team, along with the accused, rushed to the spot in Indira Colony and found the victim lying on a bed with his throat slit and multiple stab injuries, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Virender suspected that the victim was involved in an illicit relationship with his wife, which allegedly triggered the attack.

Evidence and Arrest

CCTV footage from the area has corroborated the accused's presence at the scene around the time of the incident, the police said.

A crime team and forensic science laboratory experts, along with an executive magistrate, inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been shifted to a hospital for a postmortem.

Legal Proceedings

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered at Shalimar Bagh police station, and further investigation is underway, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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