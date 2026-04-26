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Delhi Man Arrested For Stabbing His Advocate Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 26, 2026 16:07 IST

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly stabbing his wife, an advocate, following a family dispute, highlighting the ongoing issue of domestic violence.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Manoj Kumar for allegedly stabbing his wife, an advocate, in Khajuri Khas.
  • The accused confessed to the crime, citing a family dispute as the motive for the attack.
  • The victim is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, for her injuries.
  • Police investigations are ongoing, exploring all possible angles related to the stabbing incident.
  • The accused has a prior criminal record, including involvement in a case of abduction and murder.

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife, an advocate, with a sharp object in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas, an official said.

Accused Confesses To Stabbing Wife

The accused, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, was arrested from the Khajuri Khas area on Sunday, the officer said.

 

The incident took place on April 22 when Kumar allegedly stabbed his 38-year-old wife in the Khajuri Khas, police said, adding that she was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi, for treatment.

"During interrogation, Kumar confessed to the crime and told police that he attacked his wife following a family dispute," the officer said.

Motive Under Investigation

Domestic discord is believed to be the motive behind the attack, though investigators are examining all angles, police said.

Further verification revealed that the accused was previously involved in a case related to abduction and murder, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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