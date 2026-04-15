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Delhi Man Confesses to Strangling Wife; Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 19:03 IST

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A Delhi man has been arrested after confessing to strangling his wife, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death and potential motives.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man in Delhi confessed to strangling his 23-year-old wife.
  • The accused, identified as Deepak, surrendered himself at the Welcome police station.
  • Police found the victim at their residence and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
  • An investigation is underway, including examining potential domestic disputes.
  • The accused is in custody and being interrogated by the Delhi police.

A 28-year-old man turned himself in after allegedly strangling his wife to death in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Wednesday, an officer said.

The accused, identified as Deepak, a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony, reached Welcome police station and informed officials that he had killed his wife, prompting a police team to rush to his residence, the officer said.

 

Upon reaching the scene, police found the 23-year-old woman lying on the floor. "She was immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her dead," the officer said.

Investigation Underway

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered. Forensic and crime teams have inspected the scene.

They said all possible angles are being investigated, including any history of domestic discord between the two. The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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