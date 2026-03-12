Delhi Man Shoots Cousin Dead Over Suspected Affair

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a man allegedly murdered his cousin, driven by suspicions of an illicit affair with his wife, highlighting the tragic consequences of jealousy and domestic tensions.

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot dead his cousin in outer Delhi's Mundka on suspicion that he had an illicit relationship with his wife, police said on Thursday.

Govind, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, allegedly shot dead his maternal cousin, Kundan, late Tuesday night and confessed to the police.

According to the police, Govind had been living in a rented accommodation in Mundka with his wife. A few months ago, Kundan came to Delhi and started living with them. Both men were working in nearby factories.

Escalating Suspicions and Tensions

Investigators said Govind developed a suspicion that Kundan was having an illicit relationship with his wife. He often saw the two talking to each other, which gradually deepened his suspicion and led to tensions in the household.

On Tuesday night, the matter escalated and Govind, in a fit of rage, allegedly took out a country-made pistol and shot Kundan in the head, the police said. Kundan died instantly.

Soon after the incident, Govind called the police and informed them about what had happened.

A police team reached the spot and took custody of the body. The victim's body was sent to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem.