HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Man Shoots Cousin Dead Over Suspected Affair

Delhi Man Shoots Cousin Dead Over Suspected Affair

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 18:18 IST

x

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a man allegedly murdered his cousin, driven by suspicions of an illicit affair with his wife, highlighting the tragic consequences of jealousy and domestic tensions.

Key Points

  • A man in Delhi allegedly murdered his cousin due to suspicions of an affair with his wife.
  • The suspect, Govind, used a country-made pistol to shoot his cousin, Kundan, in the head.
  • Govind confessed to the police after the incident, leading to his arrest.
  • Tensions had been escalating in the household due to Govind's suspicions about the relationship between his wife and cousin.

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot dead his cousin in outer Delhi's Mundka on suspicion that he had an illicit relationship with his wife, police said on Thursday.

Govind, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, allegedly shot dead his maternal cousin, Kundan, late Tuesday night and confessed to the police.

 

According to the police, Govind had been living in a rented accommodation in Mundka with his wife. A few months ago, Kundan came to Delhi and started living with them. Both men were working in nearby factories.

Escalating Suspicions and Tensions

Investigators said Govind developed a suspicion that Kundan was having an illicit relationship with his wife. He often saw the two talking to each other, which gradually deepened his suspicion and led to tensions in the household.

On Tuesday night, the matter escalated and Govind, in a fit of rage, allegedly took out a country-made pistol and shot Kundan in the head, the police said. Kundan died instantly.

Soon after the incident, Govind called the police and informed them about what had happened.

A police team reached the spot and took custody of the body. The victim's body was sent to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Man Murders Young Cousin to 'Teach Lesson' to Boy's Mother
Nephew kills uncle over 5-year affair with aunt in UP
Nephew kills uncle over 5-year affair with aunt in UP
Delhi Man with Past Murder Case Shot Dead in Suspected Revenge Killing
Delhi Man with Past Murder Case Shot Dead in Suspected Revenge Killing
Delhi Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughters
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor3:34

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis3:06

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command5:37

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO