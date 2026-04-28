Delhi Man Arrested For Murder After Phone Argument

Delhi Police have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his co-worker following a heated argument over the use of a mobile phone in the Begumpur area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly murdering his co-worker after an argument over using a mobile phone.

The incident occurred in Malviya Nagar, where the accused attacked the victim with a wooden stick while he was asleep.

The victim was taken to AIIMS but was declared dead upon arrival.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing his co-worker following a quarrel over using the victim's phone in south Delhi's Begumpur area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 27 and 28 at a jhuggi in Malviya Nagar, they said.

Details of the Incident

A PCR call regarding a murder was received, following which a team rushed to the spot. The complainant, identified as Ranjit Yadav, told police that a quarrel had broken out earlier in the night between Shatrughan and Rakesh alias Kaily, but was later pacified.

"All of them went to sleep after the dispute was settled. However, around 1 am, the complainant heard a noise and found that Rakesh had attacked Shatrughan on the neck with a wooden stick while he was asleep," a senior police officer said.

The injured was immediately shifted to AIIMS, where doctors declared him dead, police said. A crime team inspected the spot, and a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Malviya Nagar police station.

Investigation and Arrest

During the investigation, police found that the accused had consumed alcohol and got into a dispute after he used Shatrughan's mobile phone. Though the matter was initially resolved, the accused later assaulted the victim, leading to his death, police said.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar alias Kaily, a native of Nalanda district in Bihar, has been arrested. Police said he has been living in Delhi for the past six to seven years and was working as a scrap collector under a contractor in Begumpur.

He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.