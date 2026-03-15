Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Bawana Murder Linked to Property Feud

Delhi Police have apprehended a 24-year-old man in connection with a murder in Bawana, revealing a property dispute as the motive behind the fatal shooting.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Yogi alias Devraj Dabas, 24, in connection with the murder of Bhupender alias Bholu in Bawana.

The murder was allegedly motivated by a property dispute between the accused and the victim.

Yogi, along with associates, allegedly shot Bhupender near Raj Vatika on March 8.

One juvenile has already been apprehended, and efforts are underway to arrest another suspect, Sumit.

The arrest occurred at the Chhawla bus stand in Najafgarh following an investigation into the shooting.

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder case in outer north Delhi's Bawana, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Yogi alias Devraj Dabas from Pooth Khurd village, with his associates fatally shot Bhupender alias Bholu (24) near Raj Vatika on March 8.

According to police, a PCR call was received that a person had been shot near Raj Vatika in Pooth Khurd. When a police team reached the spot, they found an injured man lying unconscious near a scooter with a gunshot wound.

Bhupender was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case was subsequently registered, and an investigation was launched.

Arrest and Investigation Details

"During the investigation, based on inputs about the movement of one of the accused, the team laid a trap and apprehended Yogi from the Chhawla bus stand in the Najafgarh area on Saturday," police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he, along with his associates Nikhil, Sumit and a juvenile, had confronted Bhupender near Raj Vatika, they said.

Motive and Ongoing Efforts

Police said Yogi and Nikhil allegedly fired at Bhupender due to previous animosity linked to a property dispute between them.

The juvenile involved in the case has already been apprehended, while Sumit remains at large. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him. Further investigation in the case is underway, they said.