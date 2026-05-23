Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi Over Money Dispute

A 23-year-old man, recently released from Tihar Jail, was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Uttam Nagar due to a dispute over money, prompting a police investigation and multiple arrests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, following a monetary dispute.

The victim, recently released from Tihar Jail, was attacked by a group of assailants.

Police have apprehended five suspects, including a juvenile, in connection with the Delhi stabbing incident.

The deceased had a prior history of criminal involvement and had recently been released from jail.

The incident occurred after the accused allegedly demanded money from the victim, leading to a violent confrontation.

A 23-year-old man, who had recently come out of Tihar Jail, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of assailants in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area over a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday.

Arrests Made In Delhi Stabbing Case

Five suspects, including a juvenile, have been apprehended in this connection, and efforts are on to trace other accused involved in the attack, they said.

The deceased was identified as Bobby Gupta, a resident of Amritpuri in outer Delhi's Ranhola. Police said he was allegedly attacked by five to six youths near a general store in Uttam Nagar around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

Family members of the deceased alleged that Bobby was lured out through a phone call before the attack.

"He left home around 6 pm saying he would return soon. Someone had called him outside. We kept waiting for him the whole night, but in the morning his body came home," the deceased's mother said.

His sister also claimed that he was called outside on the pretext of meeting someone and was then surrounded and repeatedly stabbed by the attackers.

Investigation Details Of The Delhi Murder

According to police, information regarding the incident was received from Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, where Bobby was admitted with multiple stab wounds.

He was later shifted to Rathi Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Friday.

During investigation, police found that Bobby had an ongoing dispute with some local youths over money.

Preliminary probe revealed that the accused had allegedly demanded money from Bobby, which he refused, following which they, along with associates, attacked him, a senior officer said.

Police said the victim had recently come out of Tihar Jail in a robbery case nearly one-and-a-half months ago and was involved in multiple criminal cases registered at Nihal Vihar police station.

A case of murder has been registered and forensic and crime teams inspected the scene to collect evidence, they added.