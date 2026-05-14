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Four Arrested For Murder In Delhi's Prem Nagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 14, 2026 19:15 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Prem Nagar, revealing a motive rooted in a long-standing feud.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Delhi's Prem Nagar.
  • The victim, Manish alias Badshah, was allegedly stabbed to death at a rented property.
  • The arrests followed police raids in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
  • The murder is believed to be the result of a long-standing enmity between the accused and the victim.

Four people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death over old enmity in Delhi's Prem Nagar area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mubarak Raj alias Raj, Kamlesh, Suraj and Deepanshu alias Asla, all aged around 18 years, he said.

 

Details of the Delhi Murder Investigation

According to police, the incident came to light on May 10 when Prem Nagar police station received information regarding a man being brought dead to a hospital. The deceased, identified as Manish alias Badshah, was allegedly attacked at a rented property in an enclave in Prem Nagar.

"Based on the statement of an eyewitness, who is also the landlord of the property, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched," said the police officer.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Police said during the investigation, statements of eyewitnesses revealed that a group of assailants repeatedly stabbed the victim before fleeing from the spot, the officer said.

Following this, police conducted raids at several locations in Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

"Mubarak Raj and Deepanshu were apprehended and during interrogation, the two confessed to their involvement in the murder and disclosed the names of the other accomplices," the officer said.

Subsequently, Kamlesh and Suraj were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case, police said, adding that the incident stemmed from an old enmity between the accused and the victim.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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