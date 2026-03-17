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Home  » News » Delhi man fatally stabbed after refusing money demand

Delhi man fatally stabbed after refusing money demand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 19:55 IST

A 40-year-old man in Delhi's Sultanpuri was tragically stabbed to death after refusing to give money to his attackers, leading to a police investigation and multiple arrests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old man in Delhi's Sultanpuri was allegedly stabbed to death after refusing to give money to the accused.
  • The victim, Rajinder, was attacked in a park by two men and two minors after refusing to give them money and his mobile phone.
  • Police have detained two men and apprehended two minors in connection with the fatal stabbing in Sultanpuri.
  • A murder case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the Delhi stabbing incident.

A 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area after he refused to give money to the accused, police said on Tuesday.

A scuffle broke out between the victim, Rajinder, and the accused, two men and two minors, in a park, they said.

 

"The accused initially asked the victim for money, which he said he did not have. They then demanded his mobile phone, but when he refused, they became enraged. One of the accused stabbed him, and during the scuffle, one of the assailants also sustained minor injuries," a senior police officer said.

The incident came to light after a call was received from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital regarding a medico-legal case of a man, they said.

The police said Rajinder, a resident of Sultanpuri, was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries, but succumbed during treatment. Following his death, a case of murder was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, a senior police officer said.

The police said they have detained two men -- Raj (23) from Rattan Vihar, who is currently under treatment at Safdarjung hospital and Karan (23) of Sultanpuri -- and apprehended two minors in connection with the case.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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