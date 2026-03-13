Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault

A man was killed and another seriously injured in Wazirpur, Delhi, after a street argument turned deadly, leading to the arrest of four suspects in connection with the violent assault.

A man was killed and another seriously injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of men following an argument in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested four people in connection with the incident, which took place on Thursday, they said.

A PCR call regarding the argument near Pathwari Park was received at Bharat Nagar police station on Thursday. Following this, the police rushed to the spot and learnt that the injured had been shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment, an officer said.

At the hospital, Mohan Lal, 42, and Virender, 47, were found injured. Lal died during treatment, he said.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the crime spot and collected evidence.

Investigation and Arrests

Preliminary inquiry revealed that during the argument, Sahil alias Natwala, along with his associates Raghav, Abhishek and Arjun, allegedly assaulted the victims, police said.

"Acting on the information, police teams launched a search operation in the area and managed to apprehend all four accused," the officer said.

The accused have been booked on charges of murder and attempt to murder, police said.

CCTV Footage Emerges

A purported CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing moments before the incident, a wedding procession passed the street.

According to the footage, the accused can be seen waiting on the roadside and the moment they intercepted the victim, many people first attacked them. The accused can be seen stabbing the victim multiple times.