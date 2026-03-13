HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault

Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 16:37 IST

A man was killed and another seriously injured in Wazirpur, Delhi, after a street argument turned deadly, leading to the arrest of four suspects in connection with the violent assault.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was killed and another seriously injured in Wazirpur, Delhi, after an argument escalated into a violent assault.
  • Police have arrested four individuals, Sahil alias Natwala, Raghav, Abhishek, and Arjun, in connection with the Wazirpur murder.
  • The incident occurred near Pathwari Park, and the victims were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.
  • CCTV footage circulating on social media shows the moments leading up to the assault, with the accused allegedly stabbing the victim multiple times.

A man was killed and another seriously injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of men following an argument in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested four people in connection with the incident, which took place on Thursday, they said.

 

A PCR call regarding the argument near Pathwari Park was received at Bharat Nagar police station on Thursday. Following this, the police rushed to the spot and learnt that the injured had been shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment, an officer said.

At the hospital, Mohan Lal, 42, and Virender, 47, were found injured. Lal died during treatment, he said.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the crime spot and collected evidence.

Investigation and Arrests

Preliminary inquiry revealed that during the argument, Sahil alias Natwala, along with his associates Raghav, Abhishek and Arjun, allegedly assaulted the victims, police said.

"Acting on the information, police teams launched a search operation in the area and managed to apprehend all four accused," the officer said.

The accused have been booked on charges of murder and attempt to murder, police said.

CCTV Footage Emerges

A purported CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing moments before the incident, a wedding procession passed the street.

According to the footage, the accused can be seen waiting on the roadside and the moment they intercepted the victim, many people first attacked them. The accused can be seen stabbing the victim multiple times.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Two Arrested for Murder Near Delhi Metro Station
Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident
Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident
Mumbai Man Killed in Dispute
Minor Brothers Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi After Confrontation Over Slapping Incident
Minor Brothers Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi After Confrontation Over Slapping Incident

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception1:20

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding Reception1:15

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's...

Meet Gujarat's Dairy Hero Changing Cattle Breeding!1:55

Meet Gujarat's Dairy Hero Changing Cattle Breeding!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO