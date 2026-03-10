HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi man killed in scissors attack after monetary argument

Delhi man killed in scissors attack after monetary argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 14:55 IST

A 26-year-old man tragically died after being stabbed with scissors during a heated argument over money in Delhi's Seemapuri, leading to the arrest of the accused and a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Seemapuri following a dispute over money.
  • The accused, Javed alias Gunda, allegedly attacked the victim and another man with scissors.
  • Police arrested Javed after tracking him using CCTV footage and recovered the weapon.
  • The accused has a prior criminal record with two previous cases registered against him.
  • The Delhi police investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the fatal stabbing.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors following a quarrel over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the matter, the official said.

 

According to the police, a PCR call on March 8, regarding a quarrel in New Seemapuri, was received. Following this, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

"During the inquiry, the team found that the accused, identified as Javed alias Gunda (28), had a heated argument with Rakibul (26) and Aamir (27), over a monetary dispute," the officer said.

During the altercation, Javed allegedly attacked both men with a pair of scissors, inflicting serious injuries on them.

Both the injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, where Rakibul survived the attack, while Aamir succumbed to his injuries.

After this, the police converted the case into a murder.

Investigation and Arrest

A team formed to nab the accused examined several CCTV cameras from the area, which showed the accused moving around the locality after the attack.

Using CCTV analysis, police, after tracking Javed to a jhuggi in New Seemapuri, apprehended him from the area and recovered the pair of scissors used in the crime, police said.

Accused's Criminal History

According to the police, Javed is an illiterate and has a criminal history. He has previously been involved in at least two criminal cases registered at Seemapuri police station, including offences related to voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi shopkeeper stabbed to death after refusing to charge phone
Delhi shopkeeper stabbed to death after refusing to charge phone
Two Arrested for Murder Near Delhi Metro Station
Mumbai Man Killed in Dispute
Delhi's Seelampur tense after boy's murder; protesters seek Yogi's help
Delhi's Seelampur tense after boy's murder; protesters seek Yogi's help
Man Killed, Body Chopped and Dumped in Yamuna Over Money Dispute
Man Killed, Body Chopped and Dumped in Yamuna Over Money Dispute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

Drizzles Bring a Pleasant Chill to Srinagar1:33

Drizzles Bring a Pleasant Chill to Srinagar

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO