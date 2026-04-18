Father And Son Stabbed To Death In Delhi Money Row

A father and son were tragically stabbed to death in Delhi after a heated argument over money escalated into a violent confrontation, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood were stabbed to death in Chittaranjan Park, Delhi.

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a financial dispute.

Karan Sood had reportedly argued with the accused earlier in the day.

Police are scanning CCTV footage and suspect the involvement of multiple individuals.

The accused has been identified and a manhunt is underway.

A father and his son were stabbed to death in the south Delhi's Chittaranjan Park area in a row over money on Friday, a police source said.

Details of the Fatal Stabbing Incident

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood, he said.

According to the police, information about the incident was received in the evening from an apartment in the F Block area, following which a team rushed to the spot. The victims were found lying outside their house in a pool of blood.

They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Investigation into the Financial Dispute

Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack stemmed from a financial dispute between the parties.

Karan, who was involved in his father's property business, had reportedly argued with the accused earlier in the day, which later escalated into a violent confrontation, said the source.

He said that during the altercation, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Karan multiple times. Rakesh intervened in an attempt to save his son but was also stabbed repeatedly, leading to his death.

Police Efforts to Apprehend the Accused

Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify and track the accused.

The police suspect the involvement of more than two persons in the attack and said the nature of the assault indicates prior enmity.

The accused has been identified but is absconding, and efforts are on to apprehend them, the police said.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police will likely conduct raids to apprehend the suspect and gather further evidence to build their case. Such incidents highlight the need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms within communities.