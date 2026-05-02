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Man Stabbed To Death By Cousin In Pratapgarh Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 02, 2026 20:18 IST

A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his cousin in a Pratapgarh village, Uttar Pradesh, sparking a police investigation into the motive behind the fatal family dispute.

Key Points

  • Vijay Shukla was allegedly stabbed to death by his cousin, Deepak Pandey, in Pratapgarh.
  • The incident occurred at the victim's wife's parental home in Rajapur Bindhan Jiyavan ka Purwa village.
  • Deepak Pandey allegedly attacked Vijay Shukla with a knife during a meal.
  • A murder case has been registered against Deepak Pandey, who fled the scene after the incident.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the fatal family dispute in Uttar Pradesh.

A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his cousin in a village in the Maheshganj area on Saturday, police said.

Details of the Pratapgarh Stabbing Incident

Station House Officer Radhe Babu said the deceased, Vijay Shukla alias Pinku, a resident of Hariharpur in Baghray area, was living in Delhi.

 

His wife, Neha, stayed with their four children at her parental home in Rajapur Bindhan Jiyavan ka Purwa village. Shukla had arrived there from Delhi on Saturday afternoon when his maternal uncle's son, Deepak Pandey, was also present, he said.

The Attack and Aftermath

"As food was being served, Pandey attacked Shukla with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries," the officer said, adding that Shukla was rushed to the Maheshganj Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to Kunda, where doctors declared him dead.

The accused fled the spot after the incident. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, a case of murder has been registered against Pandey and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Ongoing Investigation

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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