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Ghaziabad Man Stabbed To Death By Cousin Over Money Row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 22:57 IST

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In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad, a man was stabbed to death by his cousin following a heated argument over money, leading to a swift police response and arrest.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Ghaziabad due to a money dispute.
  • The victim was allegedly attacked by his cousin using a vegetable cutter.
  • The incident occurred in the Bhudgarhi industrial area of Masuri.
  • Police have arrested the accused in connection with the Ghaziabad murder case.

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death with a vegetable cutter allegedly by his cousin over a monetary dispute on Monday afternoon, police said.

Details of the Ghaziabad Stabbing Incident

According to police, the accused was identified as Arif, a resident of Meerut district.

 

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm in the Bhudgarhi industrial area of Masuri when Arif attacked his cousin, Gulfam (35), with a vegetable cutter over a money-related dispute and fled.

Upon receiving information, police rushed Gulfam to a Community Health Centre in Dasna, where doctors declared him dead.

Accused Arrested in Ghaziabad Murder Case

"Assailant Arif has been arrested and will be sent to jail," ACP Modinagar Bhaskar Verma said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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