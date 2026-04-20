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Man Beaten To Death Over Marriage Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 20, 2026 14:59 IST

A 30-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly murdered by his father-in-law due to a long-standing feud over his marriage to the man's daughter eight years ago.

Key Points

  • A man was allegedly beaten to death by his father-in-law over an eight-year-old marriage dispute in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The victim, Bharat Yadav, had eloped and married Ashok Pandey's daughter eight years prior, causing ongoing enmity.
  • Pandey, along with accomplices, allegedly attacked Yadav, striking him on the head with a pistol butt.
  • Police are conducting raids to apprehend the accused, who are currently absconding from Chhota Adhara village.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his father-in-law and his accomplices, over an eight-year-old dispute stemming from his marriage to the latter's daughter in a village here, police said on Monday.

Background To The Marriage Dispute

The victim, Bharat Yadav, had eloped with and married Ashok Pandey's daughter eight years ago, which had caused enmity between the two, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

 

Details Of The Attack

According to the victim's father, Chhote Lal, Yadav had recently returned to Chhota Adhara village when Pandey, along with 3-4 others, allegedly attacked him and struck him multiple times on the head with the butt of a country-made pistol, leading to his death on Sunday night, the ASP said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the accused, who are absconding, and personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, he said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Cases of honour killings, though declining, still occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh, often stemming from inter-caste or inter-religious marriages. Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of murder and conspiracy. The police investigation will likely focus on locating the absconding suspects and gathering evidence to support the charges.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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