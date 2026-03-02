Man Shot Dead in Pratapgarh Over Old Enmity

A man was fatally shot in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a deadly escalation of a decades-long family feud, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about ongoing violence.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said Mohammad Salim, from Ramnagar village, was shot at while returning home after visiting his fields.

"Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Decades-Old Family Rivalry

According to police, there has been a longstanding rivalry between the families of Salim and Khalil for nearly three decades.

Police have detained a suspect in connection with the incident and are questioning him, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.