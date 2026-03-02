HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Shot Dead in Pratapgarh Over Old Enmity

Man Shot Dead in Pratapgarh Over Old Enmity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 02, 2026 23:09 IST

A man was fatally shot in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a deadly escalation of a decades-long family feud, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about ongoing violence.

Key Points

  • A 52-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, due to a longstanding family rivalry.
  • The victim, Mohammad Salim, was attacked while returning home from his fields.
  • Police have detained a suspect in connection with the Pratapgarh shooting and are conducting an investigation.
  • The motive behind the murder is believed to be a nearly three-decade-old rivalry between the victim's and the suspect's families.

Police has detained a suspect in connection with the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said Mohammad Salim, from Ramnagar village, was shot at while returning home after visiting his fields.

 

"Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Decades-Old Family Rivalry

According to police, there has been a longstanding rivalry between the families of Salim and Khalil for nearly three decades.

Police have detained a suspect in connection with the incident and are questioning him, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man Killed in Violent Land Dispute Clash in Pilibhit
Man Killed in Violent Land Dispute Clash in Pilibhit
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Held for Allegedly Supplying Sleeping Pills in UP Murder Case
Man Kills Parents, Grandmother, and Sister in Bahraich

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO