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Man Dies After Attack In Uttar Pradesh; Village Head Accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 08:41 IST

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A 28-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh died after a brutal attack, prompting a police investigation and accusations against the village head.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man died after being attacked in Bhetaura village, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The victim, Jaswant Singh, was attacked with sticks and an axe while returning home.
  • The family alleges the attack is linked to a dispute over an inquiry into alleged corruption involving the village head.
  • Police have registered a case and detained one suspect, with efforts underway to arrest others involved in the Uttar Pradesh attack.

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people at Bhetaura village in Shivgarh area here, with the victim's family accusing the village head and others of involvement, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Jaswant Singh, was attacked with sticks and an axe on Tuesday evening while returning home on a motorcycle after buying vegetables, they said.

 

According to his brother Balwant Singh, the assailants intercepted him near Bhetaura Inter College and assaulted him with the intent to kill, leaving him critically injured.

Investigation Launched Into Fatal Village Attack

He was initially taken to a community health centre in Lambhua and later referred to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to a trauma centre in Lucknow, where he died on the way around midnight.

The family alleged that the attack stemmed from a dispute related to an ongoing inquiry into alleged corruption involving the village head, and named Gram Pradhan Man Singh along with several others, including Ramsharan, Ramjas, Ramsuresh, Neeraj, Suraj and Dhananjay.

Police Efforts To Apprehend Suspects

Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said a case has been registered and two police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

"One accused has been detained, and efforts are underway to apprehend the others," he said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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