Delhi man killed in family row stabbing

A 30-year-old man in Delhi was tragically stabbed to death by his brother-in-law after a family dispute escalated, leading to a police investigation and arrest.

Key Points A 30-year-old man in Delhi was fatally stabbed by his brother-in-law following a heated family dispute.

The incident occurred in the Nand Nagri area of northeast Delhi, prompting a police investigation.

Police arrested the 20-year-old accused, Ramesh, and recovered the weapon used in the stabbing.

The victim, Neeraj, died in hospital from his injuries, leading police to upgrade the case to murder.

The stabbing followed a verbal altercation that escalated into violence, highlighting the dangers of unresolved family conflicts.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law following a family dispute in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on the night of March 29 when police received information from GTB Hospital regarding the admission of an injured person with stab wounds, the officer said.

A police team rushed to the hospital, where the victim, Neeraj, a resident of Tahirpur, informed police that his brother-in-law stabbed him. Based on the information, the police registered a case at Nand Nagri police station and took up an investigation, the officer said.

The preliminary inquiry revealed that Neeraj had been attacked by his brother-in-law following a verbal altercation stemming from a family dispute, he said.

Acting on inputs, a police team apprehended the accused, Ramesh, 20, also a resident of Tahirpur, and recovered the weapon at his instance, the officer said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he attacked Neeraj in a fit of rage after an argument between them turned violent," the officer said, adding that Neeraj succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment at the hospital, following which the police converted the case into one of murder.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and gather additional evidence in the case.