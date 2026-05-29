Man Killed Trying To Halt Neighbour's Fight In Pilibhit

A 48-year-old man in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was tragically shot dead while attempting to intervene in a violent dispute between neighbours, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A man in Pilibhit was fatally shot while trying to stop a brawl involving his neighbour.

The victim, Pappu Gupta, was shot in the chest and died en route to a hospital in Bareilly.

Police have formed five teams to investigate the shooting and apprehend the accused.

The brawl stemmed from a dispute between the neighbour, Pankaj Katiyar, and his wife's family.

A 48-year-old man was fatally shot after he tried to intervene in a brawl involving his neighbour at Bilsanda in Pilibhit district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening when Pappu Gupta rushed to save his neighbour Pankaj Katiyar, who was allegedly attacked by a group of people.

Police said one of the attackers opened fire and a bullet hit Gupta in the chest as he collapsed on the road.

Fatal Shooting During Neighbourly Dispute

He reportedly remained unattended for about 15 minutes even as the bystanders recorded videos, they said. Later, with police assistance, Gupta's family members took him to the district hospital from where he was referred to a higher facility in Bareilly as condition worsened. He died on the way, police said.

Gupta was the cousin of Bilsanda Nagar Panchayat chairman and local BJP leader D K Gupta, sources said.

Police Investigation Underway

Pilibbhit SP Sukirti Madhav said that five teams involving the Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Branch, surveillance unit and local police have been formed to trace the accused.

Background Of The Brawl

Katiyar, a bicycle trader, had a long-running dispute with his wife Sheetal, whom he married in December 2023. Sheetal had earlier filed a dowry harassment case against him.

According to Katiyar, Sheetal's father Ramnath Kripal, along with a few others, reached his residence on Thursday evening and started assaulting him after an argument.

Gupta was shot when he tried to intervene in the matter, he said.