Man Killed in Violent Land Dispute Clash in Pilibhit

Man Killed in Violent Land Dispute Clash in Pilibhit

March 02, 2026 20:10 IST

A deadly land dispute in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man and serious injuries to five of his family members, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about rural crime.

Key Points

  • A man was killed and five family members were seriously injured in Pilibhit due to a violent land dispute.
  • The clash involved sharp-edged weapons, resulting in the man's death at the scene.
  • Police have registered an FIR against 11 individuals and are conducting investigations to arrest the accused.
  • The incident stemmed from a long-standing land dispute between the victim's family and his cousins.

A 28-year-old man was allegedly killed and five of his family members were seriously injured in a violent clash over a land dispute in Pilibhit district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Kishanpur village on Sunday evening.

 

According to the police, two groups clashed over a long-standing land dispute, during which Hariom (28) was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and died on the spot. His wife, minor daughter and three other family members sustained serious injuries while trying to intervene.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra reached the spot with a heavy police force after receiving information about the incident. The injured were rushed to hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Circle Officer (Bisalpur) Pragati Chauhan said multiple police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, an FIR has been registered against 11 named persons on Monday.

Police said Hariom had an ongoing dispute over land with his cousins -- Gangaram, Sunil, Bablu and Pawan.

In his complaint, the victim's father, Banwari Lal, alleged that there had been longstanding enmity between his family and that of Gangaram. On Sunday evening, Hariom, his brother-in-law Jasveer and Aman were on their way to the market when they were allegedly ambushed.

He alleged that Ravi, Sunil, Gangaram, Bablu, Pawan, Jwala Prasad and Ashok, along with women members of their family, were lying in wait armed with sticks, axes, spears and other sharp weapons. They allegedly attacked Hariom repeatedly, leading to his death.

When Hariom's wife Soni, daughter Priyanshi, sister Lata and other family members tried to rescue him, they were also attacked and seriously injured, police said. The accused fled the scene after the incident.

Station House Officer Gautam Singh said some persons have been taken into custody and are being questioned regarding the incident and the whereabouts of the remaining accused.

