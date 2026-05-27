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Home  » News » Man Killed After Altercation In Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh

Man Killed After Altercation In Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 12:36 IST

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, following a heated argument, prompting a police investigation and a search for the suspects.

Key Points

  • A 38-year-old man, Babulal Yadav, was fatally stabbed in Chitrakoot after being called out of his house.
  • The incident occurred during an altercation involving verbal abuse, leading to multiple stab wounds to the chest.
  • Police have registered a murder case against three individuals: Aman Patel, Golu Yadav, and Rakesh Yadav.
  • Authorities have launched a search operation to locate and apprehend the accused in the Chitrakoot stabbing case.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death following an altercation in the Pahadi area of the district, police said on Tuesday.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have booked three persons, but the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

 

The incident took place at about 11 pm on Monday when some people called Babulal Yadav, 38, out of his house in Sainpur village and stabbed him multiple times in the chest during an altercation involving verbal abuse.

Response and Aftermath

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed him to the government hospital in Pahadi, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's wife, Rani Devi, a murder case has been registered against Aman Patel, Golu Yadav and Rakesh Yadav, police said.

Police teams have been formed to trace the accused, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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