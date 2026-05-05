HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Haryana Man Arrested In Connection With Uklana Shooting

Haryana Man Arrested In Connection With Uklana Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 21:10 IST

x

A man has been arrested in Uklana, Haryana, following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a young man, prompting a police investigation into the alleged murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested in Uklana, Haryana, in connection with a fatal shooting incident.
  • The accused, Pradeep, allegedly opened fire during an altercation, resulting in the death of a youth named Shubham.
  • Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the incident under the Arms Act.
  • A special team was formed to investigate the matter, leading to the apprehension of the accused.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a youth in a firing incident in Uklana here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep alias Sonu alias Soni, a resident of Ward No. 3, Uklana Mandi.

 

Investigation Details of the Uklana Shooting

Asked if Pradeep was associated with any political party, the Station House Officer of Uklana police station, Kuldeep, said over the phone, "The accused may have claimed so, but he is not associated with any party".

According to the officer, the case was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint by Mukesh Kumar alias Mukki, a resident of Sadalpur.

The complainant told police that he and his associates -- Shubham, Vivek alias Jatin (both residents of Bhana), Sugriv (Sadalpur), Pawan (Badopal), Sonu (Banda Hedi), and Monu (Sadalpur) -- had on Monday night gone to meet their friend, Deepak alias Bedi in Budakhera.

The Sequence of Events Leading to the Shooting

Around 10.30 pm, while they were in Uklana Mandi, Deepak informed them that Pradeep had allegedly been harassing him and was present at a confectionery shop near a bank in his vehicle.

The group then went to the spot, and an altercation broke out. During the confrontation, Pradeep opened fire on the group with a pistol, police said.

"Shubham sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and succumbed to injuries," the SHO said, adding that a case has been registered under charges of murder and provisions of the Arms Act.

Police Investigation and Further Steps

Acting under the directives of the Superintendent of Police, Hisar, a special team had been constituted to investigate the matter. Acting on the basis of technical and intelligence inputs, the team apprehended the accused.

"Preliminary interrogation has yielded significant information, and questioning regarding the weapon used in the incident is currently underway. The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family members following a post-mortem examination," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Social Media Argument Turns Deadly in Haryana Village
Social Media Argument Turns Deadly in Haryana Village
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault
Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault
Two arrested after Chandigarh property dealer murder
Two arrested after Chandigarh property dealer murder
Accidental Shooting Claims Life During Himachal Hunting Trip

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

VIDEOS

Asansol Durga temple, shut for several years, reopens after BJP's huge Bengal win3:35

Asansol Durga temple, shut for several years, reopens...

Kashmir Calling! Tourists Soak in Beauty of Dal Lake1:17

Kashmir Calling! Tourists Soak in Beauty of Dal Lake

Kedarnath Dham Faces Heavy Snowfall, Devotees Stand Firm in Faith1:04

Kedarnath Dham Faces Heavy Snowfall, Devotees Stand Firm...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO