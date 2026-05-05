Haryana Man Arrested In Connection With Uklana Shooting

A man has been arrested in Uklana, Haryana, following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a young man, prompting a police investigation into the alleged murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man has been arrested in Uklana, Haryana, in connection with a fatal shooting incident.

The accused, Pradeep, allegedly opened fire during an altercation, resulting in the death of a youth named Shubham.

Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the incident under the Arms Act.

A special team was formed to investigate the matter, leading to the apprehension of the accused.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a youth in a firing incident in Uklana here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep alias Sonu alias Soni, a resident of Ward No. 3, Uklana Mandi.

Investigation Details of the Uklana Shooting

Asked if Pradeep was associated with any political party, the Station House Officer of Uklana police station, Kuldeep, said over the phone, "The accused may have claimed so, but he is not associated with any party".

According to the officer, the case was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint by Mukesh Kumar alias Mukki, a resident of Sadalpur.

The complainant told police that he and his associates -- Shubham, Vivek alias Jatin (both residents of Bhana), Sugriv (Sadalpur), Pawan (Badopal), Sonu (Banda Hedi), and Monu (Sadalpur) -- had on Monday night gone to meet their friend, Deepak alias Bedi in Budakhera.

The Sequence of Events Leading to the Shooting

Around 10.30 pm, while they were in Uklana Mandi, Deepak informed them that Pradeep had allegedly been harassing him and was present at a confectionery shop near a bank in his vehicle.

The group then went to the spot, and an altercation broke out. During the confrontation, Pradeep opened fire on the group with a pistol, police said.

"Shubham sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and succumbed to injuries," the SHO said, adding that a case has been registered under charges of murder and provisions of the Arms Act.

Police Investigation and Further Steps

Acting under the directives of the Superintendent of Police, Hisar, a special team had been constituted to investigate the matter. Acting on the basis of technical and intelligence inputs, the team apprehended the accused.

"Preliminary interrogation has yielded significant information, and questioning regarding the weapon used in the incident is currently underway. The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family members following a post-mortem examination," he said.