Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault

Source: PTI
March 13, 2026 14:10 IST

March 13, 2026 14:10 IST

A man has died and another is seriously injured after a violent assault in Delhi's Wazirpur area, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of four suspects.

Photograph: ANI PHoto

Key Points

  • A man died and another was seriously injured after being assaulted in Wazirpur, Delhi, following a heated argument.
  • Delhi Police responded to a PCR call and found the victims had been taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.
  • Four suspects, Sahil alias Natwala, Raghav, Abhishek, and Arjun, have been arrested in connection with the fatal assault.
  • The accused have been charged with murder and attempted murder following the incident in northwest Delhi.

A man was killed and another seriously injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of men following an argument in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area, police said on Friday.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Thursday, police said.

 

A PCR call regarding the argument near Pathwari Park was received at Bharat Nagar police station on Thursday. Police teams rushed to the spot and learnt that the injured had been shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment, an officer said.

At the hospital, Mohan Lal (42) and Virender (47) were found injured. Lal died during treatment, he said.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the crime spot and collected evidence.

Investigation and Arrests

Preliminary inquiry revealed that during the argument, Sahil alias Natwala, along with his associates Raghav, Abhishek and Arjun, allegedly assaulted the victims, police said.

"Acting on the information, police teams launched a search operation in the area and managed to apprehend all four accused," the officer said.

The accused have been booked on charges of murder and attempt to murder, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

