Accidental Shooting Claims Life During Himachal Hunting Trip

A hunting trip in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district turned tragic when a man was fatally shot in what the accused claims was an accidental shooting.

Key Points A man was killed in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, during a hunting trip.

The accused claims the shooting was accidental after he slipped.

Police have arrested the accused and initiated an inquiry.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

One person has been arrested after a man was shot dead during a hunting trip in a forest in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Saturday, adding that the accused claimed the shot was fired accidentally.

Details Of The Himachal Pradesh Incident

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 29, when the deceased, Laxmikant, and the accused, Ranjeet Singh, had gone to a nearby forest area for hunting.

During the outing, Ranjeet allegedly slipped, following which a shot was accidentally fired from his gun, and the bullet hit Laxmikant, leaving him seriously injured, they said.

Investigation And Arrest

The deceased's son, Rahul, reached after being informed and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Following a complaint by the family, the police initiated an inquiry and sent the body for a postmortem, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.